South Africa

Luke Fleurs murder accused denied bail

17 May 2024 - 20:15 By TimesLIVE
Six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Luke Fleurs have been denied bail.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday denied bail to the six men facing charges related to the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs. 

The 24-year-old footballer was hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on April 3. 

Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Sive, 25, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Franky Xaba, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, were all remanded until June 27 as the case was postponed for further investigation.

The accused were arrested in Slovoville on April 10 when police followed up on information about the whereabouts of Fleurs’ hijacked vehicle.

They are charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms, possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. 

“The denial of bail signals our commitment as the NPA to holding the alleged perpetrators of violent crimes accountable. Our priority is to protect our community and ensure that justice is served,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

She said releasing them on bail could have posed a significant threat to state witnesses. 

TimesLIVE 

Soccer star Luke Fleurs' murder highlights government track record on crime as election nears

The ANC's election manifesto says it will modernise policing, develop capabilities to combat gang violence, and implement a data-driven approach, ...
2 weeks ago

Another week in jail for Luke Fleurs murder accused as case postponed

The six men linked to Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs' hijacking and murder will spend another week behind bars after their case was suspended in ...
4 weeks ago

Luke Fleurs and Ellis Park: Kaizer Chiefs grappling with tragedy again

On Thursday, Chiefs had to wrestle with a dual tragedy — one fresh in the loss of a young player, the other fading into memory
1 month ago
