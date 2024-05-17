South Africa

WATCH | SIU goes after refugee centres in corruption probe

17 May 2024 - 15:29
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi joined an SIU team during a raid at Pretoria’s Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre on Friday.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi joined an SIU team during a raid at Pretoria’s Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Asylum seekers say they face months of delays in receiving permits from Pretoria’s Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre because of bribery. SIU officials searched for evidence of maladministration and corruption in asylum seeker permits and visas. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation in February giving the SIU authority to probe maladministration and corruption during the past 20 years in the home affairs department #southafrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Asylum seekers say they face months of delays in receiving permits from Pretoria’s Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre because of bribery.

The foreigners spoke as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided and searched the centre in a simultaneous operation with raids at refugee centres in Cape Town, Musina, Gqeberha and eThekwini.

SIU officials searched for evidence of maladministration and corruption in asylum seeker permits and visas.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation in February giving the SIU authority to probe maladministration and corruption during the past 20 years in the home affairs department.

As SIU investigators combed through the offices for documents and files and seized computers and cellphones of home affairs officials, foreigners queuing for help were removed from the building.

A man from Democratic Republic of Congo, who was at the centre to apply for permits for his two children, said he had returned for the ninth time since March.

“Each time I come here they tell me their system is offline and I should come back another time. It’s frustrating because I need to get my children permits though they were born in South Africa,” he told TimesLIVE.

SIU officials raided Pretoria’s Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre on Friday.
SIU officials raided Pretoria’s Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A Somalian woman who had returned again to renew her asylum seeker permit said the delays are intentional to coerce people to offer bribes.

“They do it on purpose. They want to frustrate us so we give in to the bribe. All of the people here pay or take bribes but they won’t admit it. It’s common for them to pay something to get help or a document.”

It is also alleged the home affairs refugee system is linked to a nearby internet café where permits and visas are printed.

“There are foreigners who run an internet café and are connected with the people inside the refugee centre. People pay the internet café to get assistance from home affairs but the permits and visas are not printed at home affairs but at the internet café. Some are charged R9,000. Others are charged R17,000 per document,” she said.

When TimesLIVE visited the internet café it was closed and locked.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who was present at the raid, said he prioritised probing the issuing of permits and visas after he met a whistle-blower who revealed cases of corruption and maladministration at the refugee centres.

“The corruption is done by officials with foreigners who don’t deserve to be in South Africa but have a lot of money to bribe.

“I took the head of the SIU to meet the whistle-blower and he agreed with me that this is something we can’t leave. They developed their work and wrote an affidavit which went to the court and the judge gave them a warrant.”

SIU head  Andy Mothibi said the investigations implicate junior and senior officials and evidence showed shortcomings in the home affairs system.

“There are a lot of almost blank cheques to officials who get applications, process it and approve it themselves. It’s a risk. What we have seen is [the system has loopholes] and we will make recommendations and the department has done a lot in closing those loopholes.

“Once we have processed [the evidence] it will give us a clear indication of who is involved and we will start consequence management including prosecution. We have to refer evidence pointing to criminal action to the SAPS to work on to see where they can prosecute. Once evidence points to that, we will ensure we send it to home affairs so those implicated are taken out of the system,” Mothibi said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SIU fails to stop payout to former Lepelle Northern Water acting CEO

The Special Tribunal on Thursday dismissed an application by the Special Investigating Unit which sought to prevent the release of pension benefits ...
News
19 hours ago

SIU raids home affairs refugee centres across the country

The Special Investigating Unit conducted raids on five home affairs refugee centres across the country in search of evidence of corruption on Friday.
News
7 hours ago

Parly committee approves Motsoaledi's electoral reforms panel despite objections from opposition parties

The IFP is not happy with the composition of the panel, while the DA supports only three of the candidates
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two suspects arrested in connection with murder of Soshanguve child South Africa
  2. ‘Apartheid disadvantaged me’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla hits back at trolls after ... South Africa
  3. Fuel prices look set to take a dive in June news
  4. SIU raids home affairs refugee centres across the country South Africa
  5. Catholic schools contribute much to education in SA: Angie Motshekga South Africa

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI