South Africa

SIU raids home affairs refugee centres across the country

17 May 2024 - 10:44
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi attended the raid in Marabastad.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) conducted raids on five home affairs refugee centres across the country in search of evidence of corruption on Friday.

Centres in Marabastad, eThekwini, Musina, Cape Town and Gqeberha were raided in a simultaneous operation in the morning.

The SIU was looking for evidence related to corruption in the issuing of asylum and refugee papers.

In Pretoria, more than two dozen SIU officials entered the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Marabastad, where they blockaded offices to prevent home affairs officials destroying and removing potential evidence while asylum seekers queued to get help.

Thereafter SIU officials started the search and seizure of evidence, including documents and cellphones.

The raids come after a February proclamation granted the SIU powers to investigate maladministration and corruption over the past 20 years within the home affairs department.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who attended the raid in Marabastad, said a whistle-blower revealed the alleged corruption that saw many unqualified asylum seekers granted permits and visas.

TimesLIVE

