South Africa

Three life terms for Limpopo serial rapist

17 May 2024 - 17:03 By TimesLIVE
Senior state advocate Themba Lusenga says Xolani Sebothoma showed no remorse for the crimes he comitted.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Xolani Sebothoma from Dennilton in Limpopo has been sentenced to three life terms and 65 years’ imprisonment for multiple rapes he committed between July 2019 and September 2020. 

Sebothoma, 24, pleaded guilty to the charges before the Middelburg high court and was convicted on four counts of rape, assault, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.   

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said he raped the first two women in Dennilton in separate incidents on July 1 2019. 

He raped the third woman at her home on September 16 2019 and also robbed her of a cellphone and sneakers.

The last rape incident happened on September 11 2020 when he entered a house in Moteti and found the woman sleeping with her boyfriend.

“He produced a firearm, dragged the complainant to the living room and raped her more than once. She was able to identify the accused to the police and he was subsequently arrested,” Nyuswa said. 

Buccal swabs were taken which linked him to other crimes. 

Senior state advocate Themba Lusenga told the court rape was a repulsive crime and an invasion of the private and intimate zone of a woman, which struck at the core of her personhood and dignity. 

Lusenga said the accused showed no remorse and asked the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life for rape. 

Lusenga also presented victim impact statements, facilitated by court preparation officer Betty Masango, which detailed the pain and suffering caused by the accused.

“Judge Kgankie Phahlamohlako found no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence,” Nyuswa said. 

TimesLIVE 

