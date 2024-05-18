South Africa

Teacher accused of raping two pupils at North West school

18 May 2024 - 10:33
The teacher would allegedly ask the two minors to help him carry books or fetch something at his office, where he allegedly performed sexual acts on them.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A 47-year-old North West primary schoolteacher accused of raping two pupils has been remanded after appearing before the Wolmaransstad magistrate’s court on Friday.

According to police, the teacher would allegedly ask the two pupils to help him carry books or fetch something at his office, where he allegedly performed sexual acts on them.

He was arrested on Thursday in Leeudoringstad after the mother of the two minors, aged 12 and 14, and the school's principal registered cases at the local police station on Tuesday.

“He was arrested at the school on Thursday. The accused was remanded until Tuesday for a formal bail application,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.

TimesLIVE

