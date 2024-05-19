South Africa

'Calling all ships:' Search still on for 11 missing fishermen after trawler sinks

Sea Harvest on high alert and with families of 11 missing fishermen after nine crew members rescued safely on Friday night

19 May 2024 - 16:20
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The search is still on for 11 missing fishermen after a Sea Harvest fishing trawler sank 30 nautical miles off the Cape Town coast on Friday. An all-ships alert continues to be broadcast informing all vessels in the area to keep a sharp lookout. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Eleven crew members are still missing after the commercial fishing trawler Sea Harvest sank 30 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Town on Friday. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Hout Bay and Table Bay duty crews were activated after it was reported that the trawler had sunk offshore of the Atlantic seaboard at about 3.40pm on Friday

“A Mayday distress call, intercepted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services at 3,30pm, was relayed to vessels in the area that responded to assist,” the NSRI reported. 

At least five fishing boats reached the search area quickly and nine of 20 local fishermen were rescued from a life raft. None of them were injured and they were taken to Table Bay port on a fellow fishing vessel during the night and were in the care of Sea Harvest, the fishing company they work for.

More rescue craft were dispatched to the area and were joined by SAPS, police sea borderline control, the water policing and diving services unit, the Western Cape EMS metro control and rescue squad, disaster risk management, Cape Town fire and rescue services and City of Cape Town’s law enforcement marine unit. 

The Transnet National Ports Authority, Table Bay port control and NSRI duty controllers aided in the logistics and co-ordination of the search and rescue operation. The search, according to the NSRI, has been carried out in 3-to-4-metre sea swells and 10 to 15 knot winds. 

It has not yet been established why the trawler sank, but both life rafts from the vessel have been recovered. A helicopter and fixed wing aircraft joined in the search. The extensive search operation was still ongoing on Sunday. 

Sea Harvest’s corporate affairs manager Anthea Abraham told TimesLIVE on Sunday that there had been no further developments and the 11 crew members were still missing.

This was confirmed by NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon who said an all-ships alert continued to be broadcast informing all vessels in the area to keep a sharp lookout. 

Sea Harvest said in a statement the rescued men were supported with a physical evaluation by a medical doctor and provided with immediate trauma counselling before being reunited with their families.

“We are in constant contact with the families of the affected employees and have offered counselling for the family members during this terrible time,” the company said.

TimesLIVE

Minister Creecy expresses 'shock and sadness' after fishing vessel sinks off the Cape coast

Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Barbara Creecy has expressed "shock and sadness" over the sinking of a fishing trawler off Cape ...
News
1 day ago

Salvors remove 25,000 litres of fuel from wrecked fishing trawler

South Africa's salvage capabilities are likely to come under the spotlight due to the significant increase in shipping traffic rounding the Cape
News
4 months ago

'There was brightness then violence, blackness and water': Navy's worst tragedy 40 years on

The SAS President Kruger was rammed by the navy replenishment vessel SAS Tafelberg 145km southwest of Cape Point on February 18 1982.
News
2 years ago
