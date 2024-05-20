South Africa

Eight Nigerian men who 'fought' with police in Kimberley denied bail

20 May 2024 - 20:18
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The eight Nigerians who face charges of malicious damage to property, assault and public violence were denied bail on Monday.
The eight Nigerians who face charges of malicious damage to property, assault and public violence were denied bail on Monday.
Image: NPA Communications.

The Kimberley magistrate’s court on Monday denied bail to eight Nigerians charged with malicious injury to property, interference with the law, assault and public violence.

Onogu Nwaemeka, Kelecho Oken, Ebot Kennedy, Chijioke Steven, Charles Aknaji, Umemba Sophuru, Amajoyi Tochukwu and Charles Okerie Onyedikashi were arrested after they allegedly attacked the Kimberley police station and fought with officers. 

“It is alleged that on the day of the incident, the police had arrested their countryman and they demanded that he not be apprehended by the police.

“Mayhem broke out as the police tried to contain the situation and the accused started to attack the police as well as damage the state’s property,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

The case was postponed until July 18 and the accused will appear in court through the use of an audiovisual remand system during their next court appearance, Senokoatsane said. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Eight Nigerians who 'attacked' police in Kimberley to apply for bail on Tuesday

The case of eight Nigerian men who allegedly attacked a police station and fought with police officers in Kimberley last week has been postponed ...
News
3 weeks ago

Eight Nigerians who 'attacked' police, police station remanded by court

Eight Nigerian men who allegedly attacked a police station and fought with police officers in Kimberley last week appeared in the Kimberley district ...
News
4 weeks ago

Luke Fleurs murder accused denied bail

The Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday denied bail to the six men facing charges related to the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pierre Lotter, 23, and dogs found dead at sea, family thank search team South Africa
  2. WATCH | Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, recovery of ... World
  3. Two killed in N12 multi-vehicle pile-up South Africa
  4. ‘Apartheid disadvantaged me’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla hits back at trolls after ... South Africa
  5. 'Calling all ships:' Search still on for 11 missing fishermen after trawler ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections