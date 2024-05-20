South Africa

Illegal Zim immigrant accused of raping cousin, 10, denied bail

20 May 2024 - 22:07 By TimesLIVE
A 19-year-old man who is accused of raping his 10-year-old cousin has been denied bail.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday denied bail for a 19-year-old Zimbabwean accused of raping his 10-year-old cousin.   

“The mother of the victim and the mother of the accused are siblings,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said 

The incident happened on April 13 when the 10-year-old girl visited her aunt where the man lives.   

During the night, the girl and the accused slept on the floor, while the aunt slept on the bed in the same room.   

“At about 11pm after the aunt switched off the lights, she noticed movement on the floor where the two were sleeping. The aunt then uncovered the two and she saw her son naked and the victim with no underwear.

“When she asked what was happening, the 10-year-old told her that the accused raped her,” Mahanjana said. 

The aunt then called the mother of the girl and told her what had happened and reported the matter to the police the following morning.

The accused was arrested the next day after he handed himself over to police in the presence of his mother and the mother of the girl.

“In court, the accused denied committing the offence and through his legal representative asked to be released on bail because he is still a school-going learner doing grade 11.” 

However prosecutor Chris Maruma opposed the release of the accused on bail and told the court he was a flight risk as he was illegally in the country.

The case was postponed until June 3 for further investigation. 

