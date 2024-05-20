South Africa

Police probe gruesome Cape Town bread truck killings captured on dashcam

20 May 2024 - 14:18
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the suspects seen on a dashcam video as two people were shot dead.
One of the suspects seen on a dashcam video as two people were shot dead.
Image: Screenshot

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for a gruesome double murder captured on a bakery delivery truck’s dashcam in Delft, Cape Town. 

The graphic video, which has gone viral, revealed harrowing moments leading up to the murders. In the video, three people can be seen sitting inside the truck counting money before assailants attack and rob the driver and his co-workers.

Police spokesperson Sgt Bilqis Poole appealed to the public to assist with information about the shooting on the corner of Delft Main Road and Symphony Way last Thursday morning. 

“Delft police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene found the victims with gunshot wounds in the vehicle. Two victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. Delft detectives are investigating two counts of murder.”

Poole said the motive would form part of the investigation.

“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. We urge anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.” 

The victims, who are believed to be employees of Sasko, were on their delivery route when they were attacked. The shocking nature of the crime and the circulation of the video have sparked outrage and fear among residents and citizens. 

Anyone with any information about the shooting is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘Only I can take on drug lords and mafias’: Former gang boss Gayton McKenzie

As a former gang boss, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie believes he is the only politician who can curb the growing crime rate and destroy ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Suspects nabbed for Ditebogo's murder not charged amid ongoing investigation

Two suspects arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane, who was shot dead during his father's hijacking outside ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Pongola truck driver's damning dashcam footage leads to conviction on 20 counts of murder

Footage shows Sibusiso Siyaya drove on wrong side of road for 1.2km at high speeds to avoid traffic so he could earn more money in incentive programme
News
6 days ago

Truck driver who drove into oncoming traffic for 1.2km gets 20 years for 20 deaths

Mothers weep as speeding coal truck driver sentenced to 20 years for 20 murders
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pierre Lotter, 23, and dogs found dead at sea, family thank search team South Africa
  2. WATCH | Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, recovery of ... World
  3. 'Calling all ships:' Search still on for 11 missing fishermen after trawler ... South Africa
  4. ‘Apartheid disadvantaged me’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla hits back at trolls after ... South Africa
  5. Search called off for 11 fishermen lost at sea South Africa

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections