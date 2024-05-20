Police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for a gruesome double murder captured on a bakery delivery truck’s dashcam in Delft, Cape Town.
The graphic video, which has gone viral, revealed harrowing moments leading up to the murders. In the video, three people can be seen sitting inside the truck counting money before assailants attack and rob the driver and his co-workers.
Police spokesperson Sgt Bilqis Poole appealed to the public to assist with information about the shooting on the corner of Delft Main Road and Symphony Way last Thursday morning.
“Delft police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene found the victims with gunshot wounds in the vehicle. Two victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. Delft detectives are investigating two counts of murder.”
Poole said the motive would form part of the investigation.
“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. We urge anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.”
The victims, who are believed to be employees of Sasko, were on their delivery route when they were attacked. The shocking nature of the crime and the circulation of the video have sparked outrage and fear among residents and citizens.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Police probe gruesome Cape Town bread truck killings captured on dashcam
Image: Screenshot
Police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for a gruesome double murder captured on a bakery delivery truck’s dashcam in Delft, Cape Town.
The graphic video, which has gone viral, revealed harrowing moments leading up to the murders. In the video, three people can be seen sitting inside the truck counting money before assailants attack and rob the driver and his co-workers.
Police spokesperson Sgt Bilqis Poole appealed to the public to assist with information about the shooting on the corner of Delft Main Road and Symphony Way last Thursday morning.
“Delft police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene found the victims with gunshot wounds in the vehicle. Two victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. Delft detectives are investigating two counts of murder.”
Poole said the motive would form part of the investigation.
“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. We urge anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.”
The victims, who are believed to be employees of Sasko, were on their delivery route when they were attacked. The shocking nature of the crime and the circulation of the video have sparked outrage and fear among residents and citizens.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
‘Only I can take on drug lords and mafias’: Former gang boss Gayton McKenzie
Suspects nabbed for Ditebogo's murder not charged amid ongoing investigation
WATCH | Pongola truck driver's damning dashcam footage leads to conviction on 20 counts of murder
Truck driver who drove into oncoming traffic for 1.2km gets 20 years for 20 deaths
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos