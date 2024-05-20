The state will on Tuesday ask the high court, sitting in Klerksdorp, to revoke the bail of murder-accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula.
“The state alleges Kula contravened his bail condition by approaching witnesses and persuading them to change their statements provided to the state,” the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement.
Kula’s wife, Jennifer Motlhomi, was found murdered on November 27 2022, after what appeared to be a robbery.
After a police investigation, Kula was linked to the murder and arrested on January 20 2023. He was charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, contravention of the Domestic Violence Act, making false statements and affidavits, and conspiracy to aid or procure the commission of murder.
Kula is currently out on R50,000 bail, granted by the high court after his appeal against the Orkney magistrate’s court’s decision to deny him bail.
He was ordered to surrender his passport, report twice a day to the nearest police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary, report if he must move outside his residential jurisdiction, and have no contact with his children.
His bid to have the case struck off the roll was previously rejected by the court.
TimesLIVE
State seeks to have bail of ANC MP accused of wife's murder revoked
Image: FACEBOOK
