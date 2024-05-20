At least two people died while several others sustained slight to serious injuries in a crash involving 11 vehicles on the N12 west in Ekurhuleni on Monday.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred at the R24 split and caused traffic disruptions.
Videos and images on social media show boxes and wrapped packages strewn across the highway after the truck carrying them crashed into another vehicle.
Other vehicles, including a taxi and Ford Ranger, are also seen in various states of damage across the highway.
Two killed in N12 multi-vehicle pile-up
Image: EMPD/Supplied
Ekhurhuleni metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said metro police and paramedics were still attending the scene at lunchtime.
She later said: “We have two confirmed fatalities and in both directions, the highway is still closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the Edenvale off-ramp (westbound). The scene is still active.
“Two [other people] have sustained serious injuries and others slight injuries. Those injured have been transported to different hospitals. Eleven motor vehicles [were] involved,” she said.
