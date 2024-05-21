South Africa

Angolan arrested for kidnapping man appears in court

21 May 2024 - 17:09 By TimesLIVE
Police rescued the 39-year-old kidnapping victim at a guest house in Oudedorp, Klerksdorp, on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 46-year-old Angolan man accused of kidnapping a Brazilian man was remanded after his first appearance in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

Higino Da Silva Cruz is charged with kidnapping, human trafficking, extortion and contravention of the Immigration Act. He will appear in court again next Tuesday.  

His arrest and court appearance came after police received information that a Brazilian was kidnapped in Klerksdorp.   

“The team comprising provincial organised crime and anti-gang unit officers was mobilised and attended to the matter,” North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said. 

The victim, 39, was rescued at a guest house in Oudedorp, Klerksdorp, on Friday and the suspect, who has Portuguese, Angolan and Namibian citizenships, was arrested. 

“The victim and the suspect arrived at the guest house on May 17 after the victim was offered a job on April 2 as a diamond expert.  

“He allegedly entered the country through Angola and Namibia, then met the suspect who took his passport and bank cards. The victim was kidnapped and the suspect started to demand ransom,” Myburgh said.

TimesLIVE  

