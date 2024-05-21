LISTEN | Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died

Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus at the home of his then girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo.

Going through the documents obtained through the section 205 application from the network providers, Gouws said cellphone tower evidence also revealed Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi had a cellphone confiscated from him by the police while detained. Ntanzi, however, denied ever having a phone that was confiscated by the police.

When Meyiwa was killed, he was in the company of Kelly, her sister Zandile, their mother Ntombi, Zandile's boyfriend Longwe Twala, and two of Meyiwa's friends visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.

The occupants claimed Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home and demanded cellphones and money.

Mncube, Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are accused of murdering Meyiwa in Vosloorus in October 2014. All have pleaded not guilty.

Some of them denied being in Gauteng at the time of the murder.

However, through evidence presented, the court has already heard that all the accused had made contact around the time of the murder.

Bank transactions have also placed some of the suspects in Gauteng.

Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda said investigations revealed that Meyiwa was murdered as a contractual assassination, or hit, rather than in a robbery gone wrong in October 2014.

His affidavit has fingered Mncube as the gunman, linked through statements and co-accused confessions.

“Upon the accused's arrest for the murder, a cellphone in his possession was seized and cellphone downloads were done. The photos found on his cellphone show him wearing the same clothing witnesses identified him on the day of the incident as the accused carrying the revolver.”

Photos of Mncube matched the description of the suspect who had firearms, dreadlocks, big eyes and gold teeth.

“This is the suspect who went into the house and demanded cellphones and money,” said Gininda.

The murder weapon was also in pictures found on his phone.

Ntuli has been allegedly linked to the silver-grey Polo which was allegedly used as a getaway car. Further evidence allegedly reveals he drove the car with the suspects to the scene and then back to a hostel.

