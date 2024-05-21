A procurement process has been initiated to find service providers to tackle critical fire safety concerns before the Johannesburg City Library (JCL) can be partially reopened, the metro says.
“This phase of the project is expected to pave the way for the partial reopening of the JCL in the next financial year, with the remaining work to follow to ensure full operation of the facility,” the city said in response to lobbying by the civic sector to provide timelines for the library to reopen.
The city has allocated R25m in the 2024/2025 capital expenditure budget as part of the initial R45m needed to bring the facility into full compliance with safety regulations.
“We understand the significance of the Johannesburg City Library to the community, the importance of preserving and protecting the archives, the need to ensure compliance to safety regulations, protecting the community and reducing the risk for library personnel and we are taking proactive steps to ensure its reopening,” said community development MMC Lubalo Magwentshu.
Contractors are working on soldering and waterproofing external gutters. “Other work will begin on the much-needed compliance issues from July. The allocated funds and ongoing procurement process demonstrate our commitment to restoring this valuable resource for the benefit of residents,” Magwentshu said.
The biggest library in the city, in the CBD, was emptied of staff and locked up on May 10 2021 with the city blaming structural issues at the 88-year-old building.
The library has more than 1.5-million books in its collection and more than 250,000 members. It is also home to six specialist libraries and a newspaper reading room.
Joburg library partial reopening scheduled for next financial year: city
Image: Alaister Russell
