South Africa

MK Party threatens to challenge Zuma ConCourt ruling at UN

21 May 2024 - 18:48
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
UMkhonto weSizwe leader Jacob Zuma's ConCourt ruling sparks debate.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party has threatened to challenge the Constitutional Court ruling which barred its leader Jacob Zuma from contesting elections for parliament at the UN.

The court on Monday ruled Zuma was ineligible to stand for election on May 29 due to a conviction for contempt of court in 2021.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party would continue fighting for Zuma's comeback to the Union Buildings despite the apex court's judgment. 

“We want a two-third majority so that we can change this constitution that is based on Roman Dutch law that doesn't represent us and that is being abused continuously by judges that are not even elected by our people,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Ndhlela said the party was planning to take the matter to the UN.

“There was a similar case in Sri Lanka where a court led to a political leader in that country not being able to run for elections. The United Nations human rights committee overturned [the court order] and he was able to run for elections. So it's not the end of the road for president Zuma,” he said.

The recent ruling represents a major setback for the MK Party, which has positioned itself as a significant player in the May 29 elections with Zuma as its figurehead.

The decision sparked a wide range of reactions on Twitter, reflecting the polarised views of Zuma's supporters and critics.

The debate continues on social media:

