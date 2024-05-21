South Africa

Mugger runs into sea, hides behind rocks to evade cops and drowns

21 May 2024 - 14:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A mugger drowned at sea after trying to evade arrest.
A mugger drowned at sea after trying to evade arrest.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/File photo

A cellphone thief drowned after he ran onto a beach and hid behind rocks to evade pursuing police, Eastern Cape police say.

A 36-year-old man was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by two men on Beach Road at Brookes Hill in Gqeberha at about 8.30pm on Monday, police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said.

Metro police officers on patrol spotted the mugging and chased the suspects.

“A 39-year-old suspect was arrested while the other disposed of the firearm and ran across the road and onto the beach,” Beetge said.

“During an attempt to evade arrest he ran into the sea and hid behind big rocks. Due to the rough sea conditions, SAPS search and rescue as well as SAPS diving unit were unable to reach him.”

His body washed ashore on Tuesday morning at King’s Beach.

“The cellphone was recovered and a replica firearm was confiscated.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Search called off for 11 fishermen lost at sea

The search for 11 fishermen on board a commercial fishing trawler that sank 30 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Town on Friday has been called ...
News
1 day ago

Pierre Lotter, 23, and dogs found dead at sea, family thank search team

The family of Pierre Lotter, who drowned at sea, has expressed their gratitude to the search team for their bravery and support in helping bring ...
News
1 day ago

Woman's body retrieved from Knysna lagoon

The body of a middle-aged woman, thought to have been fishing near Belvedere on the Knysna lagoon, has been recovered by the NSRI.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Battered Margate determined to welcome holidaymakers in July News
  2. Race against time to save rail commuters from the sea News
  3. EDITORIAL | Education department should seriously review school excursion ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Princess Charlene heads to Sun City for first SA water bike challenge Lifestyle
  5. ‘Black Mermaid’ opens magical underwater world to township kids Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash ... South Africa
  2. Pikitup ‘wildcat’ strike still affecting 10 depots in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. Man accused of shoplifting dies after being kept in back room at Heidelberg ... South Africa
  4. Two more arrested for murder of Ditebogo Phalane, gun seized South Africa
  5. Two killed in N12 multi-vehicle pile-up South Africa

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections