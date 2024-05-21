She said one firearm is alleged to be a weapon used in the murder. She said this will be confirmed once the firearms have been sent for testing.
“Both suspects will make their first appearance at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday. One suspect is believed to have been out on bail for an alleged hijacking, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”
This brings the number of suspects who have been arrested for the murder to four.
On Friday two men, aged 30 and 36, appeared in separate courts. One suspect appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate's court and the other in the Pretoria North magistrate's court.
“They both faced a charge of possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition.
“At this point, the two accused people are not linked to the killing of the five-year-old in Soshanguve. However, the investigations are ongoing. At this point the two accused are not facing a charge of murder,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said at the time.
The men are expected in court again on May 27 and 28 respectively.
TimesLIVE
Two more arrested for murder of Ditebogo Phalane, gun seized
One suspect was on bail in connection with a hijacking
Image: Supplied
The Hawks arrested two more suspects, aged 29 and 30, on Monday in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr.
The Pretoria based team arrested the suspects with the Arcadia crime prevention unit and Tshwane district.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Wendy Nkabi said after receiving information, the team worked tirelessly on the whereabouts of more suspects linked to Phalane's murder.
Phalane was shot dead during his father's hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve.
“Information received from crime intelligence was operationalised late yesterday [Monday], leading the multi-disciplinary team to Soshanguve and Atteridgeville respectively where two suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms were recovered,” said Nkabi.
WATCH | 'May this child's death not be in vain' — Lamiez Holworthy pays tribute to Ditebogo Junior Phalane
She said one firearm is alleged to be a weapon used in the murder. She said this will be confirmed once the firearms have been sent for testing.
“Both suspects will make their first appearance at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday. One suspect is believed to have been out on bail for an alleged hijacking, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”
This brings the number of suspects who have been arrested for the murder to four.
On Friday two men, aged 30 and 36, appeared in separate courts. One suspect appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate's court and the other in the Pretoria North magistrate's court.
“They both faced a charge of possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition.
“At this point, the two accused people are not linked to the killing of the five-year-old in Soshanguve. However, the investigations are ongoing. At this point the two accused are not facing a charge of murder,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said at the time.
The men are expected in court again on May 27 and 28 respectively.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Our police have to fight fire with fire
'I would give anything for just one day': slain 5-year-old Ditebogo laid to rest in Soshanguve
Suspects nabbed for Ditebogo's murder not charged amid ongoing investigation
EDITORIAL | Something drastic is needed to turn SA’s crime story around
IN PICS | Police minister Bheki Cele visits slain teen's family in Soshanguve
WATCH | 'We will find the killers': Cele tells family of boy killed in hijacking
EDITORIAL | What has become of South African society — reflect on the 30 years
JUSTICE MALALA | The cold-blooded murder of five-year-old Ditebogo is the final straw
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos