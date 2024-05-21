South Africa

Two more arrested for murder of Ditebogo Phalane, gun seized

One suspect was on bail in connection with a hijacking

21 May 2024 - 08:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr was shot dead when his father was hijacked in Soshanguve. File photo.
Five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr was shot dead when his father was hijacked in Soshanguve. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks arrested two more suspects, aged 29 and 30, on Monday in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr.  

The Pretoria based team arrested the suspects with the Arcadia crime prevention unit and Tshwane district.  

Hawks spokesperson W/O Wendy Nkabi said after receiving information, the team worked tirelessly on the whereabouts of more suspects linked to Phalane's murder. 

Phalane was shot dead during his father's hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve.  

“Information received from crime intelligence was operationalised late yesterday [Monday], leading the multi-disciplinary team to Soshanguve and Atteridgeville respectively where two suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms were recovered,” said Nkabi.

WATCH | 'May this child's death not be in vain' — Lamiez Holworthy pays tribute to Ditebogo Junior Phalane

"May this be the answer that you needed to stand up and fight, not only for your country but for your community,"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

She said one firearm is alleged to be a weapon used in the murder. She said this will be confirmed once the firearms have been sent for testing.  

“Both suspects will make their first appearance at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday. One suspect is believed to have been out on bail for an alleged hijacking, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

This brings the number of suspects who have been arrested for the murder to four.

On Friday two men, aged 30 and 36, appeared in separate courts. One suspect appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate's court and the other in the Pretoria North magistrate's court. 

“They both faced a charge of possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition. 

“At this point, the two accused people are not linked to the killing of the five-year-old in Soshanguve. However, the investigations are ongoing. At this point the two accused are not facing a charge of murder,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said at the time.  

The men are expected in court again on May 27 and 28 respectively. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Our police have to fight fire with fire

Officers are often condemned when they kill armed criminals, but that betrays an unrealistic grasp of the realities of South Africa, writes Mike ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

'I would give anything for just one day': slain 5-year-old Ditebogo laid to rest in Soshanguve

“I wasn't ready to say goodbye, I'd give anything for just one day,” the parents of the five-year-old Soshanguve boy tragically shot during the ...
News
3 days ago

Suspects nabbed for Ditebogo's murder not charged amid ongoing investigation

Two suspects arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane, who was shot dead during his father's hijacking outside ...
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Something drastic is needed to turn SA’s crime story around

While the police's arrest of two of the suspects that gunned down 5-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane is commendable, not all crimes receive equal ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

IN PICS | Police minister Bheki Cele visits slain teen's family in Soshanguve

Police Minister Bheki Cele's visit to the Phalane family in Soshanguve Block UU, following the tragic shooting of Ditebogo Junior Phalane by car ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | 'We will find the killers': Cele tells family of boy killed in hijacking

'I wonder whether they understand what they have done,'
News
6 days ago

EDITORIAL | What has become of South African society — reflect on the 30 years

The reflection on democracy should also be about the society that South Africa has become
News
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The cold-blooded murder of five-year-old Ditebogo is the final straw

I write about Soshanguve not because it is special, but because it is the norm
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man accused of shoplifting dies after being kept in back room at Heidelberg ... South Africa
  2. Pikitup ‘wildcat’ strike still affecting 10 depots in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. Two killed in N12 multi-vehicle pile-up South Africa
  4. Two more arrested for murder of Ditebogo Phalane, gun seized South Africa
  5. State seeks to have bail of ANC MP accused of wife's murder revoked South Africa

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections