South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews for chief justice and SCA deputy president

21 May 2024 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing judges for the positions of chief justice and deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal. The interviews are being held in Sandton, Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had in February nominated deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya as the country’s next chief justice.

He has also nominated judge Dumisani Zondi as deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

'Please call me' judge among those interviewed for a seat in the SCA

The JSC resolved to recommend judges David Unterhalter, Raylene Keightley and John Smith from the Eastern Cape bench for appointment.
News
15 hours ago

New chief justice faces Herculean task

Mandisa Maya, the only nominee to replace Raymond Zondo, needs to fix the Constitutional Court and the JSC for starters, writes Dan Mafora.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

JSC decision leaves ConCourt post vacant

‘One of the candidates was not found to be suitable. For that reason the JSC was unable to send four names to the president,’ says the commission
News
1 month ago
