The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing judges for the positions of chief justice and deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal. The interviews are being held in Sandton, Johannesburg.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had in February nominated deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya as the country’s next chief justice.
He has also nominated judge Dumisani Zondi as deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews for chief justice and SCA deputy president
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
