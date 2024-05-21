Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Meyiwa was killed in October 2014 at the Vosloorus family home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
