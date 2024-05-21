South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

21 May 2024 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
The five men accused of killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Meyiwa was killed in October 2014 at the Vosloorus family home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo explains why she doesn't watch the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

"I have to stay away from the noise and wait for God to prevail."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

LISTEN | 'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has alleged the state is conducting the trial by ambush by not timeously sharing documentation, but the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Lawyer absent after client's alibi dealt a blow in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The alibi of one of the men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has been dealt another blow.
News
3 weeks ago

Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger

A defence lawyer in the  Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, says two "suspicious people" visited his house on Wednesday and he ...
News
3 weeks ago
