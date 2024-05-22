South Africa

Bail denied for Zimbabwean accused of raping girlfriend's daughter, aged 8

Accused said he should get bail as he was the breadwinner

22 May 2024 - 22:25 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The girl, 8, was allegedly raped on April 27 when her mother left her with the accused and their five-year-old child.
The girl, 8, was allegedly raped on April 27 when her mother left her with the accused and their five-year-old child.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

The Atteridgeville magistrate's court on Wednesday denied bail to a 42-year-old Zimbabwean man accused of raping his girlfriend’s eight-year-old daughter. 

The accused and the mother are in a relationship and were living together at Phomolong informal settlement in Atteridgeville.   

On April 27, the girl was left at home with the accused and the couple’s five-year-old child while the mother went to work. The accused was working night shift on that day.

The two children were sitting in the sitting room watching TV and the five-year-old left her sibling and went to the toilet. The man then called the victim to his room and allegedly raped her.

“When the younger child returned to the sitting room and could not find the victim, she called out for her. It is alleged that the father responded from the room and told the younger girl that the victim had gone to the shops,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

 When the mother arrived and the accused had gone to work, the younger child told the mother that the accused had lied and said the victim had gone to the shops while she was still inside the house.   

When questioned, the victim alleged the man raped her and had been raping her. The mother then took the child to the police station where they reported the matter.   

The accused was arrested the next day when he returned from work.

“In court, the accused denied committing the offence. Through his legal representative, he asked to be released on bail, because he was a breadwinner for the family and needed to continue to provide for them,” Mahanjana said. 

However, prosecutor Belinda Williamson opposed bail and told the court the accused had committed a serious offence.

The matter was postponed to Thursday for transfer to the regional court. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer in court for attempted rape case from 2014

Luyanda Botha, the man serving life for the for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court this month for ...
News
3 hours ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologises after video depicting attack on ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs posted an apology to social media on Sunday, two days after the release of a hotel surveillance video that appeared to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘Only I can take on drug lords and mafias’: Former gang boss Gayton McKenzie

As a former gang boss, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie believes he is the only politician who can curb the growing crime rate and destroy ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 6,000-foot fall, passengers fly into overhead cabins on Singapore Airlines ... World
  2. Limbless but limitless: Three-year-old inspires SA with her determination South Africa
  3. Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo ... South Africa
  5. Free State doctor shot at hospital living quarters South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...
Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections