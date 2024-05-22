South Africa

JMPD officers wounded in shootout with armed robbers in Marshalltown

22 May 2024 - 08:54
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two JMPD officers were injured in a shootout with armed robbers in Marshalltown, Johannesburg. File photo.
Two JMPD officers were injured in a shootout with armed robbers in Marshalltown, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Two Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers who responded to an armed robbery at a spaza shop at Cornelius and Delvers streets in Marshalltown were wounded after a shootout with suspects. 

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the officers were conducting patrols in Marshalltown when they were approached by a member of the public who reported an ongoing armed robbery at a spaza shop on Tuesday. 

He said the officers arrived at the scene and were confronted by the suspects, who opened fire.

"The officers, who were also armed, returned fire. Unfortunately two officers sustained serious injuries. They were taken to hospital," he said. 

Two suspects were shot, he said. One sustained fatal injuries and the other was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

"A case of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms has been opened at Johannesburg Central police station for investigation.

"JMPD commends the swift response from the officers and we wish both injured officers a speedy recovery."  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Suspect shot by his accomplice during business robbery arrested

A suspect who was allegedly shot and injured by his accomplice during a business robbery in Polokwane was arrested soon after the incident.
News
1 week ago

Robbery suspect shot dead, two others arrested during ATM bombing

A suspect was shot dead and two others were arrested during a shootout with police when they attempted to bomb an ATM at a filling station in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Man shot by police in mistaken identity case seeks justice for permanent injuries

His attorney is assisting him with a civil case to claim for loss of income, but is waiting for Ipid’s ballistic report to link the police firearms ...
News
3 weeks ago

JMPD officer loses her life in violent bid to protect her son from arrest

A Johannesburg metro police officer has died after allegedly being shot by police officers trying to arrest her son for alleged reckless driving.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 6,000-foot fall, passengers fly into overhead cabins on Singapore Airlines ... World
  2. LISTEN | Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo ... South Africa
  3. Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash ... South Africa
  4. MK Party threatens to challenge Zuma ConCourt ruling at UN Politics
  5. WATCH | South Africa returns to Chelsea flower show (and wins) South Africa

Latest Videos

Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...