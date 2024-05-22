South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

22 May 2024 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Cellphone evidence presented to the court on Tuesday revealed there was communication between two of the accused, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, on the day the soccer star was murdered.

State witness and cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws told the court the two had made contact about three times on that day. 

TimesLIVE

