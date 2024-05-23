South Africa

Hawks arrest man with drugs worth R1m in Berea

The seized drugs were crystal meth, Mandrax and heroin

23 May 2024 - 22:07 By TIMESLIVE
An alleged drug dealer was caught with drugs worth R1m in Berea, Johannesburg. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Chidi Vincent Nworji appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday for allegedly dealing in drugs with a value of R1m. 

Nworji, 42, was arrested when the Hawks intercepted a silver Honda he was driving after leaving Plumridge flat in Berea.

“The resultant search uncovered various drugs. The team proceeded to his residence where more narcotics were found,” police spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said. 

The seized drugs were crystal meth, Mandrax and heroin.

The Hawks also confiscated cash.

The case was postponed until next Thursday pending verification of the status of the accused in the country and to allow further investigation. He will remain in custody.

TimesLIVE 

