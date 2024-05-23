South Africa

Man arrested in Western Cape not linked to Sasko truck workers' deaths

No arrests have been made in the double murder case

23 May 2024 - 17:10
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 28-year-old Zimbabwean arrested in Beaufort-West as an undocumented person is not a suspect in the Delft double murder, say police. Stock photo.
The 28-year-old Zimbabwean arrested in Beaufort-West as an undocumented person is not a suspect in the Delft double murder, say police.  Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A man who was arrested in the Western Cape this week and whose picture went viral on social media has not been linked to the murder of  a bakery delivery truck driver and his passenger, said police. 

The killing of the two men was caught on a dashcam in Delft, Cape Town. 

The suspect's picture went viral on social media on Wednesday, with many alleging he was arrested for the murders of two Sasko employees. 

Police spokesperson Sgt Bilqis Poole told TimesLIVE the man in the viral posts was arrested in Beaufort-West, Western Cape, but was not linked to the murders.

“The 28-year-old Zimbabwean national arrested in Beaufort-West on May 22 as an undocumented person is not a suspect in the Delft double murder,” Poole said. 

He clarified  no arrests have been made in the double murder case.

The murder of the two bakery workers sent shock waves around the country when the video of their assassination was leaked on social media.  The video revealed the harrowing moments leading up to the murders and how the driver tried to surrender all he could to the two gun-wielding men who had approached his truck. 

In the video, three people can be seen sitting inside the truck counting money before assailants attack and rob the driver and his co-workers. The second truck passenger, who was sitting in the middle, survived the shooting.

Police have called for anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

READ MORE

Police probe gruesome Cape Town bread truck killings captured on dashcam

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for a gruesome double murder captured on a bakery delivery truck’s dashcam in Delft, Cape ...
News
3 days ago

Two additional suspects arrested also not yet linked to Ditebogo Phalane’s murder

Two additional suspects arrested this week in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr have also not yet been charged for his ...
News
1 day ago

Pathologists say businessman Theo Mphosi was poisoned

Family of the late businessman Theophilus Mphosi says two experts have confirmed he was poisoned, but complained there has been a delay in the ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pathologists say businessman Theo Mphosi was poisoned South Africa
  2. Joburg’s Small Street gets CCTV cameras, amaPanyaza on the ground South Africa
  3. Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash ... South Africa
  4. 6,000-foot fall, passengers fly into overhead cabins on Singapore Airlines ... World
  5. Limbless but limitless: Three-year-old inspires SA with her determination South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...