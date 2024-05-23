South Africa

Tshwane health MMC condemns thefts, abuse of staff

23 May 2024 - 12:03
A break-in at Danville Clinic in Pretoria West was reported and a total of 33 computers were stolen, amounting to a loss of about R200,000.
Tshwane MMC for health Rina Marx has condemned the targeting of health infrastructure and personnel.

A break-in at Danville Clinic in Pretoria West was reported last week where security guards were overpowered and tied up in the guardhouse.

“A total of 33 computers were stolen, amounting to about R200,000. Staff rallied to ensure business continuity and minimal disruption to patients visiting the clinic,” said Marx.

She said the break-in is still under investigation by the police.

Marx said in another incident, at Lotus Gardens Clinic, a nurse on duty was verbally assaulted and pushed.

An assault case was opened at the local police station and the nurse has been offered the necessary wellness support.

“Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident, as staff at other clinics have experienced similar abusive behaviour. As part of our zero tolerance of this unbecoming and deplorable behaviour, security has been instructed to remove from the premises any person who poses a security risk to our infrastructure, staff and patients. The City of Tshwane strives to offer the best possible services to communities at its 24 primary healthcare clinics,” said Marx.

She said incidents of theft and attacks on personnel have a negative effect on clinic operations and deny the broader community access to services.

