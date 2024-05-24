Good weather for elections day with sunny conditions expected to dominate

Saws said the persistence of mild, settled weather conditions is unusual for this time of year.
On Monday light showers are expected along the northern coast of KwaZulu-Natal, and early-morning fog and drizzle can be expected along the eastern escarpment areas of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Tuesday.
On Tuesday fine and cool conditions are expected, but Saws said it will be warm over the northern areas of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape. Saws said there is a 30% chance of drizzle and showers along the escarpment of northeastern areas.
Voting day on Wednesday is expected to remain dry and rain-free.
“A cold front will be moving closer to the Western Cape on voting day. However, numeric weather prediction models indicate rainfall associated with the arrival of the cold front will only occur after Wednesday,” Saws said.
Sunny and cool conditions are expected, but it will be warm over the northern areas of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, with isolated showers over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
