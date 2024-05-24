South Africa

Good weather for elections day with sunny conditions expected to dominate

24 May 2024 - 07:20
Voting day on Wednesday is expected to remain dry and rain-free. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Pleasant weather conditions are expected in the days leading up to election day, with sunny and cool conditions expected to dominate over most parts of the country 

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), northern provinces can expect sunny and warm conditions.

On May 29 it is expected to be warm over northern areas in Limpopo, the North West and Northern Cape, and otherwise sunny and cool.

“It will be windy and gusty over the western interior, specially from midmorning onwards. Blowing dust could reduce visibility over thee areas and result in minor disruptions and discomfort for voters at polling stations,” the service said.

Weather conditions from Monday to Wednesday next week are likely to remain predominantly free of rain and clouds.

“Rainfall, if any, is expected to be light and localised in nature.”

Saws said the persistence of mild, settled weather conditions is unusual for this time of year.

On Monday light showers are expected along the northern coast of KwaZulu-Natal, and early-morning fog and drizzle can be expected along the eastern escarpment areas of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Tuesday.

On Tuesday fine and cool conditions are expected, but Saws said it will be warm over the northern areas of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape. Saws said there is a 30% chance of drizzle and showers along the escarpment of northeastern areas.

Voting day on Wednesday is expected to remain dry and rain-free.

“A cold front will be moving closer to the Western Cape on voting day. However, numeric weather prediction models indicate rainfall associated with the arrival of the cold front will only occur after Wednesday,” Saws said.

Sunny and cool conditions are expected, but it will be warm over the northern areas of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, with isolated showers over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

