Hijacker arrested after truck collides with railway bridge in Cape Town

24 May 2024 - 10:20 By Kim Swartz
Two suspects who allegedly hijacked a goods transporting vehicle from Ocean View in Cape Town collided with a railway bridge while driving at high speed on Thursday. 

The trailer compartment of the vehicle hit the Muizenberg railway bridge with considerable force, lifting the front of the truck and slamming the driver's compartment into the underside of the bridge.

“Dazed, both occupants sat injured on the sidewalk while a crowd gathered. Older markings on the truck windshield were noticed, indicating the truck had recently been hijacked, recovered and booked into the police holding yard,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

The suspects fled the scene in different directions. One ran towards a main road where he drove away in a getaway car. The other fled towards Strandfontein but was arrested by a member of a local security company.

“Goods vehicles continue to be targeted by criminal syndicates. Our services respond regularly to such occurrences and have recovered many vehicles,” said Smith.

“Recently our safety and security investigation unit received information about a location in Airport Industria where such stolen goods were being kept. After raiding the premises, the unit was able to recover several consignments taken during hijackings.”

