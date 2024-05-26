South Africa

WATCH | NatJOINTS addresses media on security for Wedneday's elections

26 May 2024 - 11:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

NATJOINTS launches the 2024 Elections' Operation Centre

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) will brief the media on Sunday on the state of readiness by the South African security agencies to secure Wednesday's national and provincial elections.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

ANC commits to basic income grant in two years of its new government

The party said on Wednesday its new government, should it be re-elected after the May 29 polls, will ensure the basic income grant is in effect ...
Politics
3 days ago

Good weather for elections day with sunny conditions expected to dominate

Pleasant weather conditions are expected in the days leading up to elections day, with sunny and cool conditions expected to dominate over most parts ...
News
2 days ago

‘I'm right, the learned friends are not’: Zuma promises to fight ConCourt

Former president Jacob Zuma had a nostalgic moment when he recorded an “address to the nation” on Thursday, promising to fight tooth and nail against ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DA in KZN opens criminal case against ANC's Bheki Mtolo over removal of ... Politics
  2. IEC is preparing for ‘a massive election’ Politics
  3. Final countdown: A guide to final election rallies this weekend Politics
  4. Thousands of ANC supporters gather at FNB Stadium for Siyanqoba rally Politics

Most read

  1. Gupta brothers arrested in India are not Ajay and Atul: Lamola South Africa
  2. 'R55 for laptops, coffee machines': Makro glitch sees pricing errors South Africa
  3. Cyberattacks: Government pension fund members can’t access some services months ... Sci-Tech
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday night South Africa
  5. Traffic advisory: Certain roads around FNB Stadium affected due to ANC ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...