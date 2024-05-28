South Africa

Alleged Ponzi scheme masterminds have assets worth R59m attached

Accused were suspected of 'conducting the business of a bank'

28 May 2024 - 19:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the many properties owned by alleged Ponzi scheme masterminds that were seized on Tuesday.
One of the many properties owned by alleged Ponzi scheme masterminds that were seized on Tuesday.
Image: NPA/Hawks

Various assets estimated to be worth more than R59m, belonging to the suspects of an elaborate Ponzi scheme, were attached on Tuesday after a restraint order was granted by the Johannesburg high court. 

The national director of public prosecutions applied for the restraint order against assets located in various parts of the country, including Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and North West. They consist of, among other things, vehicles, game farms and holiday homes.         

“The assets mainly belong to the three accused in a Ponzi scheme matter, their associates and other individuals who appear to have benefited from the scheme,” said a joint statement issued by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks.

Kelvin Cholwich, Theunis Johannes Schoeman and Johan de Clerk are facing various charges in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, ranging from fraud to contraventions of the Banks Act. The fourth alleged mastermind of the scheme, Robert Paul Weimar, died in 2017 before the start of the trial.

High-flying lifestyle comes crashing down as Coin-it investors arrested

Family nabbed over alleged R75m Ponzi scheme that redistributed millions.
News
4 months ago

After complaints from members of the public in 2015, the Reserve Bank commissioned an extensive investigation into the affairs of certain entities that appeared to be the chosen vehicles for running the Ponzi scheme.

The Bank had reason to believe the accused were illegally conducting “the business of a bank” contrary to the relevant provisions of the Banks Act. 

“The investigation revealed that over the period 2012 until 2016, all three accused and the late Weimar acted as the major role players in the scheme, chiefly using a company called FinCapital and related companies to commit the fraud.

“The accused would, through television, newspapers and other means, approach members of the public (described as “licence partners” once they joined and invested) and inform them about passive income and/or investment opportunities in the entities linked to the Ponzi scheme.” 

They allegedly enticed investors by offering them high and unrealistic monthly income/returns of between 25% and 45% on their investments. 

“More than R100m was lost by members of the public who were allegedly persuaded to invest in the scheme.” 

The seized assets were put in the custody of the curator in line with the restraint order, pending the outcome of the criminal case. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

R65k bribe offered to cops during KZN guest house raid forfeited to state

Bribery money offered to police officers conducting a raid at a guest house in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has been forfeited to the ...
News
1 month ago

Forfeiture unit moves against company allegedly running Ponzi scheme

The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority has been granted an order to freeze a bank account belonging to a company allegedly ...
News
1 month ago

AFU attaches four houses of former DRC defence attaché accused of theft

The National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a preservation order of R43m to attach property belonging to Brig Ngoy Timothee ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bangladeshi travellers without proper papers stopped at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. 'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 ... South Africa
  3. The 'unbelievable' Makro deals which proved unattainable Consumer Live
  4. Mthatha returns to normalcy after taxi chaos on first day of special votes South Africa
  5. Shots fired at police during Eastern Cape taxi shutdown, five arrests South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...