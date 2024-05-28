A male baboon spotted roaming the streets of Brakpan is believed to have moved on to Benoni.
The Brakpan SPCA has urged community members to be on the lookout.
The animal welfare organisation suspects the baboon has sought refuge in more wooded areas.
The SPCA said after being sighted on Sunday morning in Frere Avenue, they suspected he may have crossed Station Road into mielie fields or to the Royal Oak Country Club.
“At about 3.30pm on Monday he was sighted crossing Snake Road to the Benoni side at Pioneer Drive. The last sighting we received was in Northmead around Fifth Avenue. We have updated our sister society, SPCA Benoni, with details we received, as well as other neighbouring societies,” it said.
The SPCA said it became aware of the baboon after responding to a distress call on Saturday from CBD residents who reported people hurling stones and chasing it.
“With the videos and photos we have received we can conclude there is only one baboon. We reiterate the importance of refraining from pursuing, provoking or posing any threat to the baboon for the safety of the public and the animal.
“The baboon has exhibited peaceful behaviour, showing no signs of aggression towards individuals or other animals.”
The team is equipped to assist should the baboon be sighted.
TimesLIVE
Baboon sighted in Brakpan-Benoni: SPCA assisting
Image: Supplied
A male baboon spotted roaming the streets of Brakpan is believed to have moved on to Benoni.
The Brakpan SPCA has urged community members to be on the lookout.
The animal welfare organisation suspects the baboon has sought refuge in more wooded areas.
The SPCA said after being sighted on Sunday morning in Frere Avenue, they suspected he may have crossed Station Road into mielie fields or to the Royal Oak Country Club.
“At about 3.30pm on Monday he was sighted crossing Snake Road to the Benoni side at Pioneer Drive. The last sighting we received was in Northmead around Fifth Avenue. We have updated our sister society, SPCA Benoni, with details we received, as well as other neighbouring societies,” it said.
The SPCA said it became aware of the baboon after responding to a distress call on Saturday from CBD residents who reported people hurling stones and chasing it.
“With the videos and photos we have received we can conclude there is only one baboon. We reiterate the importance of refraining from pursuing, provoking or posing any threat to the baboon for the safety of the public and the animal.
“The baboon has exhibited peaceful behaviour, showing no signs of aggression towards individuals or other animals.”
The team is equipped to assist should the baboon be sighted.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Two lion cubs removed from Westville home
Don’t catch colds when you can stay warm in SA’s most romantic lodge
Finding light in the darkness of Kliptown
‘Quit monkeying around!’ Dialogue experts calm human conflict over baboons in Simon’s Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos