South Africa

Court grants former ANC MP Vincent Smith time to resolve legal fee issue

Accused charged with corruption in his personal capacity and as a director

28 May 2024 - 21:01 By TimesLIVE
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith 's corruption and fraud case has been postponed until July 30. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday postponed the corruption case against former ANC MP Vincent Smith until July 30 so he can finalise arrangements to pay his legal fees.

“Judge Mohamed Ismail ordered this postponement to be final, as the matter had been postponed on numerous occasions. He further ordered for a trial date to be decided on when the matter sits in July,” said Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame.   

Smith is facing charges of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and fraud.

He was initially charged with the former Bosasa COO, Angelo Agrizzi, but their cases were separated owing to Agrizzi’s ill health. 

Mamothame said Smith is facing corruption charges in his personal capacity, as well as in his capacity as a sole director and shareholder of Euroblitz 48.

“His fraud charges emanate from his failure to disclose to the registrar of parliamentary members' interest, the (alleged) gratification that he received from Bosasa, pursuant to the alleged corrupt activities with which he, Euroblitz 48 and Agrizzi are charged.

“He further failed to disclose the taxable income of Euroblitz between March 2009 and July 2018, allegedly totalling R28m,” Mamothame said. 

TimesLIVE 

