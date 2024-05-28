South Africa

Musical instruments and generator stolen from church on Sunday

28 May 2024 - 07:52 By TImesLIVE
Musical instruments were among the items stolen from a Limpopo church. File photo.
Image: NPA ID communications

Limpopo police are investigating the theft of musical instruments, a generator, a gas cylinder and a cellphone from a church.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said two men entered premises in Ga-Maja Kopermyn, in the Lebowakgomo policing area, at about midnight on Sunday.

A security officer heard the door being broken. Two men unknown to him entered the church, instructed him not to make any noise, tied his hands with rope and took items valued at R35,000 before fleeing the scene.

Ledwaba said police were notified and a business robbery case was opened.

Police are urging anyone with information that can assist the investigations to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111, the nearest police station, or share information on the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

