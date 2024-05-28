South Africa

Ramaphosa deploys 2,828 soldiers to maintain order during elections

Presidency says the cost will be about R60m

28 May 2024 - 20:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the exercise will form part of Operation Prosper and will apply from May 20 to June 7.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the exercise will form part of Operation Prosper and will apply from May 20 to June 7.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced the deployment of 2,828 National Defence Force (SANDF) members to work with police in preventing and combating crime during the elections. 

They will also be employed for the preservation of law and order during this period. 

In a statement on the eve of the elections, Ramaphosa informed the acting speaker of the National Assembly and the chair of the National Council of Provinces of his move. He said the employment will form part of Operation Prosper and applies from May 20 to June 7. 

The Presidency said the expenditure was estimated at close to R60m.

TimesLIVE 

Ramaphosa extends army deployment at Eskom and for police support

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of South African National Defence Force personnel at Eskom and around the country to fight ...
Politics
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Khanyile and Mamabolo — when the party says the party, as it were, is over ...

There is no permanent friendships in politics, after all, just aligned interests.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Implement the 2003 Sun City peace deal to end conflict in eastern DRC: Mbeki

Mbeki backed Ramaphosa in calling for a political solution to the Rwanda/DRC standoff in relation to the conflict
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bangladeshi travellers without proper papers stopped at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. 'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 ... South Africa
  3. The 'unbelievable' Makro deals which proved unattainable Consumer Live
  4. Mthatha returns to normalcy after taxi chaos on first day of special votes South Africa
  5. Shots fired at police during Eastern Cape taxi shutdown, five arrests South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...