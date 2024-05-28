South Africa

'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 dead

28 May 2024 - 16:41
Thirteen people were killed when a truck collided with a minibus taxi transporting teachers in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Image: X

Thirteen people were killed when a truck collided with a minibus taxi after the truck drove in the oncoming lane near Polokwane, Limpopo.

“Reckless driving” was listed as the cause of the crash.  

The taxi was transporting teachers on Friday when the truck crashed into them on Dendron Road in Ga-Hlala at about 5.30am

No-one survived, said Vongani Chauke, spokesperson for Limpopo transport and community MEC Florence Radzilani.

Please limpopo people check on your loved ones, this accident happened this morning between Polokwane and Dendron R521.. if you got family members traveling on that road please check on them💔💔😭😭

Posted by Ephraim Wa Sekoba on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

“We confirm 13 people died in the accident, which includes the drivers of the minibus and the truck. Nine of the deceased passengers were female and two were male,” Chauke told TimesLIVE.

He said the cause of the accident was reckless driving as the truck driver drove in the oncoming lane.

It was reported the passengers were teachers but Chauke said details about where they were travelling to were yet to be confirmed.

The families of the dead arrived at the accident scene where they were directed to the Polokwane morgue to identify their loved ones.

Radzilani attended the scene to offer support to the bereaved families, Chauke said.

“The MEC engaged the families and that is where she relayed her messages of condolences. The scene is cleared now,” he said.

TimesLIVE

