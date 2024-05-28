South Africans go to the polls in a milestone election on Wednesday. In this episode of Health Beat we reflect on health issues that affect voters.
We visit a toxic wasteland at Kya Sand, northwest of Johannesburg, where residents say illegal dumping by a “waste mafia” has resulted in people falling ill and struggling to breathe.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Would you live next to this toxic dump?
It’s your constitutional right to live in a clean and safe environment, says Mbali Baduza, CEO of We The People SA. But Kaya Sand’s residents say no-one seems to hear them.
Find out how to make your community’s voice heard and what tools you can use to hold the government accountable for looking after your health.
