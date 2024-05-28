South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Would you live next to this toxic dump?

28 May 2024 - 09:15 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Cebelihle Bhengu, Ruan Visser and Justin Barlow
South Africans go to the polls in a milestone election on Wednesday. In this episode of Health Beat we reflect on health issues that affect voters.

We visit a toxic wasteland at Kya Sand, northwest of Johannesburg, where residents say illegal dumping by a “waste mafia” has resulted in people falling ill and struggling to breathe.

It’s your constitutional right to live in a clean and safe environment, says Mbali Baduza, CEO of We The People SA. But Kaya Sand’s residents say no-one seems to hear them.

Find out how to make your community’s voice heard and what tools you can use to hold the government accountable for looking after your health.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

