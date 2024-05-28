South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

28 May 2024 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus in October 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

