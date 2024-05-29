The trio will appear before the Ritavi magistrate's court on Thursday.
In the Eastern Cape, six suspects aged between 24 and 51 were arrested at Mavundleni locality, Qhingqolo, on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday on charges of contravening the Electoral Act.
Capt Welile Matyolo said a voting station tent was destroyed on Sunday afternoon by a group complaining about service delivery in the area.
"A case was opened to that effect and on Monday, the same group threatened IEC officials to close the station," said Matyolo.
On Tuesday they mobilised a road blockade and burnt tyres, preventing any movement in the area.
They will appear at the Mqanduli magistrate’s court on Friday.
In KwaZulu-Natal, two police officers have been removed from deployment during the election period and face disciplinary action after video footage surfaced.
Arrests for voter intimidation, election disruptions
Image: SAPS
Limpopo police have arrested three people after a woman reported being threatened when she arrived at a polling station during the special vote process.
The suspects, aged between 48 and 55, are facing charges of intimidation and assault by threat, police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.
When the voter arrived at the Runnymede voting station at Xibukulwana Secondary School on Tuesday afternoon, she was approached by two women and a man who asked her which political party she will be voting for.
"The complainant informed them she cannot disclose since her vote is a secret. The suspects then threatened her, saying that she should vote for a certain political party because if she doesn't she will be placing her life in danger," he said.
She alerted the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official on duty and the police were notified.
"These arrests are part of broader efforts to curb electoral violence and ensure public safety during the election period," provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said.
KZN 'combat ready' for election with boats, cars and choppers, says top cop Mkhwanazi
In KwaZulu-Natal, two police officers have been removed from deployment during the election period and face disciplinary action after video footage surfaced.
WATCH | Suspensions for cop and off-duty member in party gear who gets picked up in police van
In the video, a police officer in uniform, driving a state vehicle belonging to Sundumbili police station, can be seen picking up an off-duty police officer at a voting station. The off-duty police officer in the video can be seen wearing regalia of a political party.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said police officers must treat all political parties equally and with respect.
"On more than one occasion I reiterated to the members of the South African Police Service here in KwaZulu-Natal that they should be apolitical and leave politics to politicians," he said.
"I emphasised the fact that police officers must never campaign or be seen to be campaigning for any political party.
"What these police officers did is totally unacceptable and such behaviour undermines the hard work that the police have been doing to create a safe and secure environment for the 2024 national and provincial elections. The two members will be subjected to internal disciplinary steps proportional to their unbecoming behaviour."
TimesLIVE
