South Africa

Delays at polling stations may be tactic to extend voting by a day, says Malema

We cannot allow an extension, says EFF leader, who waited four hours to vote

29 May 2024 - 19:03
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema interacts with an elderly voter outside a Seshego school where he cast his vote on Wednesday.
EFF leader Julius Malema interacts with an elderly voter outside a Seshego school where he cast his vote on Wednesday.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

EFF leader Julius Malema has appealed to the electoral commission (IEC) to “speed up” the process of voting as he lamented the long queues at polling stations around the country.

This comes as a bulk of South Africans cast their vote in what is considered a hotly contested election.

Malema joined many Seshego residents at Mponagele Lower Primary School, where he's always voted since becoming a registered voter. He arrived at noon with his wife and fellow leader Godrich Gardee but had to wait nearly four hours to mark his ballot.

Julius Malema joins long queue to vote, endorses integrity of the IEC

"Is he standing behind us," squealed an excited voter as EFF leader Julius Malema joined the snaking queue at a Seshego primary school in Limpopo on ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Speaking outside the voting booth, Malema said: “I really don't know what went terribly wrong because I've voted in this voting station all my voting life, and I've never experienced a situation where a voter has to wait for four hours to cast their vote.

“I always used to come here with my grandmother and we used to queue. She wouldn't even sit down because the queue was quicker. This queue was not long, but the process was slow.”

He said the sentiment was raised by other leaders casting their votes at various stations around the country.

This, he said, raised the suspicion that plans were afoot to extend voting by a day.

Students stuck in long voting queues at universities

The EFF has bemoaned the slow pace at which voting queues are moving at universities.
News
1 hour ago

“We can't allow any voting to be extended to the following day because plans were never made from the parties' side to secure the votes overnight. Our party agents know that today they are going to guard the votes [and] after voting, the counting will start at the centre.

“If you extend it by a day, where are the party plans? Because that has never been anywhere in the discussion with the IEC. So we cannot allow a deliberate delay.”

Malema also raised an issue with the supposed change in the position of the voting booths, saying it was “undemocratic”. He said the norm was to place them in such a way that no-one could stand behind a voter.

Despite his assertions, he still maintained confidence in the IEC in the way it handled the voting process.

Malema weighed in on former ally Jossey Buthane's presence and antics when Malema arrived at the school, dismissing him as someone who's “never been an issue”.

“We really are not bothered, we are here. It's not for the first time, there were others who behaved that way in my presence and they've all ended up in the political dustbin. They always choose that road.”

Malema said his party would accept any outcome, even if his party is defeated.

READ MORE:

EFF was trying to create a no-go area: ANC’s John Mpe on violent Juju Valley clash

'Those who shot randomly must be the ones who take responsibility, and that is the EFF,' says ANC regional chair after violence flares in Limpopo ...
Politics
1 week ago

Attempted murder-accused Jossey Buthane continues to campaign for ANC

ANC member Jossey Buthane, who is out on bail after apearing in court on an attempted murder charge, is continuing to campaign for the governing ...
Politics
4 days ago

POLL | Do you expect more violence between some political parties as the country draws closer to the elections?

Are you concerned violence could flare up as the country draws closer to the day of elections?
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Growing and using dagga in private is legal, but not its sale South Africa
  2. One dead, 6 injured as vehicle bearing ANC banner rolls in Umhlanga South Africa
  3. You can get free stuff if you vote, Joburg high school teacher advises ... South Africa
  4. 'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 ... South Africa
  5. SIU welcomes SCA judgment on Hlaudi Motsoeneng's R11.5m 'success fee' South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...