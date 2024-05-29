Delays at polling stations may be tactic to extend voting by a day, says Malema

“We can't allow any voting to be extended to the following day because plans were never made from the parties' side to secure the votes overnight. Our party agents know that today they are going to guard the votes [and] after voting, the counting will start at the centre.

“If you extend it by a day, where are the party plans? Because that has never been anywhere in the discussion with the IEC. So we cannot allow a deliberate delay.”

Malema also raised an issue with the supposed change in the position of the voting booths, saying it was “undemocratic”. He said the norm was to place them in such a way that no-one could stand behind a voter.

Despite his assertions, he still maintained confidence in the IEC in the way it handled the voting process.

Malema weighed in on former ally Jossey Buthane's presence and antics when Malema arrived at the school, dismissing him as someone who's “never been an issue”.

“We really are not bothered, we are here. It's not for the first time, there were others who behaved that way in my presence and they've all ended up in the political dustbin. They always choose that road.”

Malema said his party would accept any outcome, even if his party is defeated.