South Africa

Growing and using dagga in private is legal, but not its sale

President Ramaphosa signs Cannabis for Private Purposes Act in to law

29 May 2024 - 07:13 By TImesLIVE
Dagga is legal to grow and smoke for recreational use in private. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act (CfPPA) which regulates the cultivation, possession and use of cannabis by adults in a private setting.

The Presidency said on Tuesday night dealing in cannabis remains prohibited.

Criminal sanction for private use will be abolished.

"Consequent regulatory reform enabled by the CfPPA will, among others, entirely remove cannabis from the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act," the Presidency said.

There are restrictions on the use of dagga by children. The law "guides the medically prescribed administration of cannabis to a child while also protecting children from undue exposure to cannabis. It provides for an alternative manner by which to address the issue of the prohibited use, possession of or dealing in cannabis by children, with due regard to the best interest of the child."

Further changes to the law around cannabis are envisaged.

The Presidency said the signing of the private law "will further enable amendment of the schedules in the Medicines and Related Substances Act and provide for targeted regulatory reform of the Plant Breeders Rights Act and Plant Improvement Act, as well as other pieces of legislation that require amendment to allow for industrialisation of the cannabis sector."

TimesLIVE

