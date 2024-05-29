Hammanskraal voters hopeful their votes will earn them clean water

Mmannyana Maubane had the same hope.
The 74-year-old listed crime and water as Hammanskraal's burning issues.
“Crime is the one that gives me sleepless nights.”
Speaking about cholera deaths in the area, she said: “We are hurt when someone dies from cholera, knowing it's the water we drink. It's painful. Even now we are scared [to drink the water] and we don't have money to buy water,” she said.
Abraham Madisha, 62, said the government has ignored the Hammanskraal water issue.
“They are using us to fight their battles, sabotaging each other,” he said.
It was painful that people died because of dirty water. Locals also needed land and jobs.
Pauline Mbetse said she has lost hope.
“We don't know who is going to help us. We don't think we will get assistance soon,” she said.
The 58-year-old called for change.
“Let there be change. Let our children get work. They must open up firms so they operate. You give them R350 grants. For what? What are they going to buy with R350? Give them jobs so they can work. This is why our children are drinking alcohol. That R350, who knows [if] it is being used wisely?
“We are struggling with water, our water is dirty. Most of the time we buy water. Where do you get the money for paying your rates and buying water at the same time? We are struggling. What about those who are not working?”
Monica Tlakama said: “We want water and we also want our clinics to operate on weekends. People don't only get sick during the week.
“We are scared to drink the water. We only use the water to wash. We buy water [to drink] but here is no income, only the grant. Our children are not working. The R2,000 grant money you get you have to share with the children and the grandchildren. They must create work, our children will be able to create boreholes for us,” she said.
She believes the party she voted for will bring clean water.
Tshepo Seema, an ANC party agent, complained about the station opening late and ballot papers running out soon after opening.
“Our station opened at 7.35am and at 8am ballot papers ran short so people were not happy. We managed to convince some of them to wait at the station but some couldn't wait. We don't know if they will come back” Seema said.
TimesLIVE
Hammanskraal voters hopeful their votes will earn them clean water
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Voters in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, cast their votes in hope that their water issues which spans more than a decade would be resolved.
On Wednesday, TimesLIVE visited a voting station at Hammanskraal Secondary School.
Voters walked in to cast their votes as party agents sat under their gazebos outside.
David Mathumbu, 69, who had just cast his vote, said he had lost hope in the ANC government.
He believes the party he voted for will help resolve the issues.
“This thing [water problems] has frustrated me because tenders are being given to water tankers. Why should they be here when we used to get running water in our houses? I believe the party I voted for will be the one to deliver. I have been voting for this party all along. Only on two occasions I voted for the governing party, but after this I said 'no more'. I do not trust them anymore,” he said.
Mmannyana Maubane had the same hope.
The 74-year-old listed crime and water as Hammanskraal's burning issues.
“Crime is the one that gives me sleepless nights.”
Speaking about cholera deaths in the area, she said: “We are hurt when someone dies from cholera, knowing it's the water we drink. It's painful. Even now we are scared [to drink the water] and we don't have money to buy water,” she said.
Abraham Madisha, 62, said the government has ignored the Hammanskraal water issue.
“They are using us to fight their battles, sabotaging each other,” he said.
It was painful that people died because of dirty water. Locals also needed land and jobs.
Pauline Mbetse said she has lost hope.
“We don't know who is going to help us. We don't think we will get assistance soon,” she said.
The 58-year-old called for change.
“Let there be change. Let our children get work. They must open up firms so they operate. You give them R350 grants. For what? What are they going to buy with R350? Give them jobs so they can work. This is why our children are drinking alcohol. That R350, who knows [if] it is being used wisely?
“We are struggling with water, our water is dirty. Most of the time we buy water. Where do you get the money for paying your rates and buying water at the same time? We are struggling. What about those who are not working?”
Monica Tlakama said: “We want water and we also want our clinics to operate on weekends. People don't only get sick during the week.
“We are scared to drink the water. We only use the water to wash. We buy water [to drink] but here is no income, only the grant. Our children are not working. The R2,000 grant money you get you have to share with the children and the grandchildren. They must create work, our children will be able to create boreholes for us,” she said.
She believes the party she voted for will bring clean water.
Tshepo Seema, an ANC party agent, complained about the station opening late and ballot papers running out soon after opening.
“Our station opened at 7.35am and at 8am ballot papers ran short so people were not happy. We managed to convince some of them to wait at the station but some couldn't wait. We don't know if they will come back” Seema said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Some Soshanguve residents chose to withhold their vote, but others hold on to the hope of change
LISTEN | Prisoners ‘vote for the society they want’: minister Lamola encourages inmate enfranchisement
Elderly turned away for special votes in Pretoria not deterred and adamant they will come back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos