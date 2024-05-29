South Africa

IEC update: voting running smoothly, delays at some stations

29 May 2024 - 14:53
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The IEC says by 7am 93% of the 23,292 voting stations were reported open and the remainder opened within an hour of voting. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The IEC reported a smooth start to the national and provincial elections on Wednesday morning, despite some hiccups at some stations.

“By 7am, 93% of the network of 23,292 voting stations were reported open, both physically and online. The remainder opened within an hour,” deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi said.

He said some stations had opened late due to a delay in delivery of voting materials as there were not enough security personnel to transport them and there were protests in certain communities.

Some voting stations in the Eastern Cape were not opened on time due to community protests. The stations had since been opened. Two were in Ntabankulu and one each in Winnie Mandela, Port St Johns and Enyandeni.

Sheburi said queues had already formed at some stations before they opened at 7am which indicated voters' enthusiasm to make their mark. 

Sheburi said at noon, national operations were reported to be progressing well.

There were some incidents, notably the late delivery of ballot papers. especially in Johannesburg region 3 which includes Sandton, Dunkeld, Hyde Park and Roodepoort.

“This morning an assessment was made that there would not be enough teams to escort all those teams of presiding officers to voting stations. It was agreed bigger vehicles will be used to transport to a cluster of voting stations so there could be better escort of materials,” Sheburi said.

Because one vehicle was needed to deliver materials to multiple sites, this caused delays at certain stations. He said the last station at which provisions were delivered was Craighall Primary School just before 9am.

“The problems we have encountered do not amount to deviation from legal requirements and standards for a free and fair election. We are dealing with them.”

Sheburi said there were adequate supplies of all materials, including 90-million ballot papers for all three categories.

He said adequate training was provided to all those handling the elections.

“Presiding officers, deputy presiding officers and voters' roll officers are put through training over four days including administration of voting stations and counting procedures.

“Those who had trained ought to have attained 80%. A person who cannot meet the requirement cannot be placed at voting stations,” Sheburi said.

TimesLIVE

