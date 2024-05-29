Some youth in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, say while they registered to vote they won't cast their votes on Wednesday because they have not decided who to vote for.
Sowetan found youths gambling at a street corner.
Bongani Efalao, 23, said he felt hopeless and did not know who to give his vote to.
“Whether we vote or not, our situation is not going to change. I don't know who to vote for. I don't trust politicians because they say anything to get votes, so it doesn't make sense for me to vote.
“Look how we live,” Efalao said while pointing at some of the homes.
“Look at these house structures and our roads. We want water and electricity but nothing seems to be working here and politicians like making many promises. I will decide later if I should go and vote, but for now I am undecided,” Efalao said late on Wednesday.
Lenasia youth snub voting for gambling
‘I didn't know who to vote for'
Image: Jeanette Chabalala
Another resident, Itumeleng Ditlhaleng, 24, said he had little faith in politicians. “I feel a sense of hopelessness because I don't think there is anyone who would bring change. There is a lot of corruption in government, so how do we trust them?”
Sowetan visited a voting station in Lenasia which had a short queue.
An Electoral Commission of South Africa official at the Protea Recreation Centre voting station in Lenz said the queue had been moving fast, adding they have seen more elderly residents than youth casting their ballots.
For one resident who voted, getting the ANC out of power was her goal. The 54-year-old woman on crutches, who was assisted by her family into the station, said, “The ANC must go. That is why I decided to come here and vote.”
Asked if the party she voted for would bring about the changes she wanted, the woman said, “I don't know. Only time will tell. I just came here to ensure the ANC is not in power.”
Another resident said she was worried about her children's future.
The woman said one of her children was at university and she was worried he would not be able to secure a job when he graduates.
“I am hoping this vote will make a difference. I voted to secure my children's future and I hope the party I voted for will bring change. I am concerned about a number of things the country has not been doing well.
“We have load-shedding and we go weeks without water. We sometimes don't have basic necessities. It is a lot to deal with.”
