Manicured nails? Here’s how to deal with the indelible ink after voting
Image: Supplied
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says having freshly manicured nails won't prevent anyone from voting, and nail technicians have offered tips and tricks for those wanting to deal with the indelible ink on fingernails.
Chanel Rosa from Nails on Fleek in Benoni, Gauteng said she and many clients embraced the purple mark with pride.
“It was only like 5% of my clientele who couldn't wait for the mark to be gone but the other 95% were proud to have voted, just like me, hoping to make a difference in our country. At that time we didn't have clients getting new sets done before,” said Rosa.
It's been a case of some customers opting for a darker colour before elections, said Lesley Jacobs, who started the home-based nail technician service Polish Me in Wynberg, Cape Town, in 2017.
“My clients were extremely keen to get their nails redone after voting as the black ink spoilt their design. Some clients purposefully chose a black or dark set so the mark wouldn't be as noticeable,” she said.
She advised those who would rather have the ink removed after voting to buff off the ink and use a clear topcoat after applying your preferred nail colour and art.
