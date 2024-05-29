Paramedics responded to a fatal crash in the Umhlanga area north of Durban on Wednesday in which a vehicle with seven occupants bearing an ANC banner rolled several times before coming to a stop.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they arrived at the single-vehicle crash on the M41 joining the M4 southbound just after 7.30am to find multiple patients needing treatment.
“After a quick triage it was established there were seven occupants in the vehicle. One male believed to be in his forties had sustained major injuries and was declared dead.
“Six other occupants had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and they were stabilised and taken to hospital,” he said.
It is not clear whether it was an ANC campaign vehicle or supporters en route to vote.
TimesLIVE
One dead, 6 injured as vehicle bearing ANC banner rolls in Umhlanga
Image: ALS Paramedics
