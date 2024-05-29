South Africa

One dead, 6 injured as vehicle bearing ANC banner rolls in Umhlanga

29 May 2024 - 09:22 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One man was killed and six others injured when a vehicle crashed and rolled several times in Umhlanga.
One man was killed and six others injured when a vehicle crashed and rolled several times in Umhlanga.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Paramedics responded to a fatal crash in the Umhlanga area north of Durban on Wednesday in which a vehicle with seven occupants bearing an ANC banner rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they arrived at the single-vehicle crash on the M41 joining the M4 southbound just after 7.30am to find multiple patients needing treatment.

“After a quick triage it was established there were seven occupants in the vehicle. One male believed to be in his forties had sustained major injuries and was declared dead.

“Six other occupants had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and they were stabilised and taken to hospital,” he said.

It is not clear whether it was an ANC campaign vehicle or supporters en route to vote.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 dead

Thirteen people were killed when a truck collided with a minibus taxi after the truck drove in the oncoming lane near Polokwane, Limpopo.
News
20 hours ago

Two killed in Durban as car rolls and crashes into petrol station

A motor vehicle accident claimed the life of Durban driver and his passenger on North Coast road near Krishna on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Two killed in N12 multi-vehicle pile-up

Two people died while several others sustained slight to serious injuries in a crash involving 11 vehicles on the N1 west in Ekhurhuleni on Monday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Growing and using dagga in private is legal, but not its sale South Africa
  2. SIU welcomes SCA judgment on Hlaudi Motsoeneng's R11.5m 'success fee' South Africa
  3. You can get free stuff if you vote, Joburg high school teacher advises ... South Africa
  4. 'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 ... South Africa
  5. One dead, 6 injured as vehicle bearing ANC banner rolls in Umhlanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...
Delays in Diepsloot & Alexandra voting stations cause frustration & voter on ...