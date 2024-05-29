South Africa

Police hunt man who shot constable during midnight patrol in Inanda

29 May 2024 - 07:43 By TIMESLIVE
A KwaZulu-Natal public order policeman was shot during a midnight patrol in Inanda on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for a gunman who shot and injured a policeman at Newtown A in Inanda on Wednesday.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the constable, who is a member of the public order policing unit, was with his colleagues performing patrol duties when they stopped to search a suspicious group of men shortly after midnight.

"During the search one suspect fled and the constable gave chase. During the chase the suspect drew a firearm and fired several shots at the officer, injuring him on his chin and left arm," said Netshiunda.

The injured police officer was taken hospital.

TimesLIVE

