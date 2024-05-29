South Africa

Political leaders proud as their children cast first votes

29 May 2024 - 19:55
Political leaders shared the proud moments when their children made their way to the polls to cast their votes for the first time.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula took to social media to post an image of his daughter, dressed in a black ANC jacket, having her thumb marked.

“My daughter voted today [Wednesday], first time voter. Democracy lives,” he said.

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga’s oldest son, who recently turned 18, also went to the polls.

Msimanga told TimesLIVE his son was excited to elect South Africa's new leaders.

“He’s excited to be voting. I asked him who he’ll vote for. He looked at me and said “Do I have a choice?” I said he does.”

Build One South Africa's Ayanda Allie’s shared images of her “proud mama moment”.

It was reported DA leader John Steenhuisen, who voted at Northwood Boys High School in KwaZulu-Natal, also had a daughter who cast her first ballot in Cape Town on Wednesday. 

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s voter registration statistics, 4.9-million people aged below 30 registered to vote, with most, 2.7-million, women.

Nearly a million of registered voters were aged between 18 and 19.

ActionSA's KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango was also photographed visiting a polling station with his daughter. 

The party took to its social media page to share that Mncwango was a proud dad. 

TimesLIVE

