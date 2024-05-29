South Africa

Students stuck in long voting queues at universities

29 May 2024 - 17:27 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Students braved the long queues to cast their votes.
Students braved the long queues to cast their votes.
Image: X / @KagishoLFC

The EFF has bemoaned the slow pace at which voting queues are moving at universities.

Taking to his X account, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was seemingly caught off guard at how many registered students would arrive to cast their votes. 

“There are unbearably long lines at universities. The IEC is proving incompetent,” Ndlozi said.

The danger is the youth have showed up to vote and now they are too scared, so they make it almost impossible for them to vote. Some have been waiting in the queues since 9am.”

Students agreed, with at least one saying they were considering abandoning the process.

Delays in voting were reported at institutions across the country with students at Wits University in Johannesburg, the University of the Western Cape and institutions in Limpopo and Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, reporting similar scenes. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Arrests for voter intimidation, election disruptions

Election-related arrests have been made in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
News
11 hours ago

IN PICS | TimesLIVE photographers capture 2024 election moments around SA

Some of the moments in Wednesday's national and provincial elections captured by TimesLIVE photographers around South Africa.
Politics
6 hours ago

'Life is better now': Voter in Polokwane celebrates 30 years of freedom

Election day was off to a peaceful start in Juju Valley in Limpopo as residents came out in their numbers to cast their vote.
Politics
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Growing and using dagga in private is legal, but not its sale South Africa
  2. One dead, 6 injured as vehicle bearing ANC banner rolls in Umhlanga South Africa
  3. You can get free stuff if you vote, Joburg high school teacher advises ... South Africa
  4. 'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 ... South Africa
  5. SIU welcomes SCA judgment on Hlaudi Motsoeneng's R11.5m 'success fee' South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...