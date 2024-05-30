Confirmed rabies diagnosis on the Cape Peninsula

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Thursday said there had been one confirmed case of rabies and a second suspected case at Capri on the Cape Peninsula.
Both dogs, from the same household in the suburb forming part of the greater Noordhoek area, were humanely euthanised at a private veterinary practice as a precautionary measure.
The nonprofit organisation said it was liaising with the Boland state veterinary services and other authorities, “and we’re standing by to offer our assistance via proactive vaccination of animals in the area and wherever else necessary to prevent the spread of this deadly disease and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both animals and the community.”
Rabies is a viral disease transmitted when an infected animal bites a human but people may be exposed through contamination of broken skin or mucous membranes with saliva from an infected animal.
“If you are bitten, wash bite wounds with soap and fresh running water for 15 minutes and seek medical attention immediately thereafter. If your pet is bitten, consult your veterinarian immediately,” said the SPCA.
“Prompt and appropriate treatment after a bite can stop rabies infection from developing and prevent the disease in both humans and animals.”
The case coincides with an incident where a juvenile cape fur seal bit surfers taking part in a longboard surfing competition in Muizenberg on Sunday. The surfers were not seriously injured, but concerns were raised about the possibility of the seal having rabies.
The remains of the seal involved in the attack were collected the next day and sent for analysis. Preliminary postmortem findings indicated the seal was nutritionally healthy.
“Significant bruising and severe subdural brain haemorrhage was present, indicating blunt force trauma to the head as a likely cause of death. This trauma could’ve been caused by either a surfboard or another incident on the beach,” said the SPCA.
“Federation of Infectious Diseases of Southern Africa reports only one case of rabies in a seal internationally, making a rabies diagnosis in seals extremely rare. It is highly unlikely that rabies is present in our local seal population,” it added.
Beachgoers were warned that incidents between seals and humans could occur.
“Maintaining caution around wild animals is always advisable in the interests of both human and animal wellbeing.”
Signs of rabies in animals can vary and people should be aware of changes in behaviour:
• Either an aggressive or wild animal becoming tame and calm
• A calm animal becoming aggressive
• Paralysis or partial paralysis
• Abnormal vocalisation (dogs barking strangely)
•Animals attacking inanimate objects (like biting rocks or trees)
• Hydrophobia (fear of water) and foaming at the mouth, among others
TimesLIVE
Confirmed rabies diagnosis on the Cape Peninsula
Image: 123RF/kittisak123rf
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Thursday said there had been one confirmed case of rabies and a second suspected case at Capri on the Cape Peninsula.
Both dogs, from the same household in the suburb forming part of the greater Noordhoek area, were humanely euthanised at a private veterinary practice as a precautionary measure.
The nonprofit organisation said it was liaising with the Boland state veterinary services and other authorities, “and we’re standing by to offer our assistance via proactive vaccination of animals in the area and wherever else necessary to prevent the spread of this deadly disease and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both animals and the community.”
Rabies is a viral disease transmitted when an infected animal bites a human but people may be exposed through contamination of broken skin or mucous membranes with saliva from an infected animal.
“If you are bitten, wash bite wounds with soap and fresh running water for 15 minutes and seek medical attention immediately thereafter. If your pet is bitten, consult your veterinarian immediately,” said the SPCA.
“Prompt and appropriate treatment after a bite can stop rabies infection from developing and prevent the disease in both humans and animals.”
The case coincides with an incident where a juvenile cape fur seal bit surfers taking part in a longboard surfing competition in Muizenberg on Sunday. The surfers were not seriously injured, but concerns were raised about the possibility of the seal having rabies.
The remains of the seal involved in the attack were collected the next day and sent for analysis. Preliminary postmortem findings indicated the seal was nutritionally healthy.
“Significant bruising and severe subdural brain haemorrhage was present, indicating blunt force trauma to the head as a likely cause of death. This trauma could’ve been caused by either a surfboard or another incident on the beach,” said the SPCA.
“Federation of Infectious Diseases of Southern Africa reports only one case of rabies in a seal internationally, making a rabies diagnosis in seals extremely rare. It is highly unlikely that rabies is present in our local seal population,” it added.
Beachgoers were warned that incidents between seals and humans could occur.
“Maintaining caution around wild animals is always advisable in the interests of both human and animal wellbeing.”
Signs of rabies in animals can vary and people should be aware of changes in behaviour:
• Either an aggressive or wild animal becoming tame and calm
• A calm animal becoming aggressive
• Paralysis or partial paralysis
• Abnormal vocalisation (dogs barking strangely)
•Animals attacking inanimate objects (like biting rocks or trees)
• Hydrophobia (fear of water) and foaming at the mouth, among others
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Baboon sighted in Brakpan-Benoni: SPCA assisting
Two lion cubs removed from Westville home
WATCH | For elephants, like people, greetings are a complicated affair
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos