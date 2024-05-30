South Africa

Life in jail for Limpopo pastor who killed woman on roadside

30 May 2024 - 15:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
When Thabiso Masie alighted from her car to check if pastor Ngwako Elvis Selowa-Makhotoka was encoutering any challenges with his car, he fatally shot her five times.
When Thabiso Masie alighted from her car to check if pastor Ngwako Elvis Selowa-Makhotoka was encoutering any challenges with his car, he fatally shot her five times.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

The Polokwane high court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old man from Bolobedu to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman in 2021. 

Ngwako Elvis Selowa-Makhotoka, a businessman and pastor from Jesus Christ Grace Ministries in Kuranta village, shot dead Thabiso Lethube Masie on August 7 2021. 

Masie and her friend were driving from Shikiming village when they came across the accused and his friend, who pretended their vehicle had broken down and they needed assistance. The accused and the deceased were known to each other.  

“The deceased stopped her car and alighted to find out if the accused [had problems] with his car; that’s when the accused shot her five times,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

Selowa-Makhotoka instructed his friend to mislead the police about the identity of the person who shot Masie and to clean up her vehicle to eliminate possible fingerprints and gun residue by using methylated spirits.  

The friend of the accused later became a section 204 state witness. 

Selowa-Makhotoka had been on the run for two months when he was arrested at a filling station near Polokwane.  

In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Muneiwa Ratshibvumo argued there were no substantial and compelling circumstances warranting a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence. 

Judge Maake Francis Kganyago, in sentencing Selowa-Makhotoka, said Masie was killed by a person she trusted.  

In addition to life imprisonment for murder, Selowa-Makhotoka was sentenced to five years for illegal possession of a firearm, two years for possession of ammunition and one year for attempting to defeat the administration of justice.   

Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga welcomed the sentence and congratulated Ratshibvumo and investigating officer Eric Mathebula of Mokwakwaila police station. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Three life terms for Limpopo serial rapist

Xolani Sebothoma from Dennilton in Limpopo has been sentenced to three life terms and 65 years’ imprisonment for multiple rapes he committed between ...
News
1 week ago

Life in jail for pastor who raped his stepdaughter

The Galeshewe regional court on Tuesday sentenced a 44-year-old stepfather who raped his stepdaughter in 2017 to life imprisonment
News
2 weeks ago

Life in jail for man who raped, impregnated partner's daughter

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Tuesday sentenced a man who raped and impregnated his partner’s daughter to life imprisonment.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Growing and using dagga in private is legal, but not its sale South Africa
  2. 'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 ... South Africa
  3. Bangladeshi travellers without proper papers stopped at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  4. All voters in queues will be allowed to vote as IEC rules out second voting day Politics
  5. Delays at polling stations may be tactic to extend voting by a day, says Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...